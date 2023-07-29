Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $152.22

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.22 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 149.61 ($1.92). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 152 ($1.95), with a volume of 671,975 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.31) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Ibstock Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 162.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £592.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; retaining walls, such as stepoc, slopeloc, and keystone.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.