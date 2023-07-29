ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.63-$12.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.07 billion-$8.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.14 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.63-12.91 EPS.

ICON Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $10.50 on Friday, reaching $252.14. The stock had a trading volume of 741,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,424. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $171.43 and a 1-year high of $259.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.94.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICLR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $250.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICON Public by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

