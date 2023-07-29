Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Trading Down 8.2%

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.96. 259,384 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 216,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $379.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Icosavax news, insider Douglas Holtzman sold 16,356 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $144,750.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,566,977.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Icosavax by 716.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Icosavax by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

