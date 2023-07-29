Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Trading Down 8.2%

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.96. 259,384 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 216,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.
Icosavax Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $379.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47.
Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Icosavax
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Icosavax by 716.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Icosavax by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Icosavax
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Icosavax
- Trading Halts Explained
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.