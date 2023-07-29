IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.90-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48. IDEX also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.84-$1.89 EPS.
IDEX Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE IEX traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.24. 1,198,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,019. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $195.27 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.
IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,556,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after acquiring an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,939,000 after acquiring an additional 103,382 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
