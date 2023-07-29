IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Up 23.1% in July

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 549,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,142,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in IMAX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after buying an additional 431,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IMAX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 107,989 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of IMAX stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $18.64. 1,108,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,342. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. IMAX has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 233.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. IMAX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $86.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. Research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

