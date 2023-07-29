Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.00 million-$66.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.11 million. Impinj also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.12)-($0.06) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Impinj from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Impinj Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PI traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,624. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $65.46 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impinj will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Sanghi bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $37,793.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,187.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve Sanghi bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,258. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Impinj by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Impinj by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

