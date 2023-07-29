Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 139,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 277,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Inflection Point Acquisition Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inflection Point Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,358,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after buying an additional 331,887 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition by 872.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,373 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inflection Point Acquisition

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.