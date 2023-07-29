Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,464 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

