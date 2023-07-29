Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,087 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $36.83. 90,636,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,848,504. The firm has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a PE ratio of -54.16 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

