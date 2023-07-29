Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Barclays

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.83 on Friday. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.62 billion, a PE ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.