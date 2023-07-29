Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 22.6% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 20.6% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Chevron by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 168,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.16 and its 200 day moving average is $162.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.16.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

