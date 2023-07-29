International Paper (NYSE:IP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. International Paper’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.
International Paper Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.74. 3,410,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,379. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
International Paper Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper
In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About International Paper
International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Paper
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.