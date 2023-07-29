International Paper (NYSE:IP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. International Paper’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.74. 3,410,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,379. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

Several analysts have commented on IP shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.