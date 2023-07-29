Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,098,000 after buying an additional 462,468 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $15.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $511.84. 1,867,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,281. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $513.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $456.20 and a 200-day moving average of $433.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.