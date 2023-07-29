Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lessened by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Up 3.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.62.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $15.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $511.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,281. The company has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $456.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $513.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.