Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a growth of 121.9% from the June 30th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $23.63 during midday trading on Friday. 5,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,070. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0544 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tlwm grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.