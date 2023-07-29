Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a growth of 121.9% from the June 30th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $23.63 during midday trading on Friday. 5,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,070. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0544 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
