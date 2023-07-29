Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.62

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.62 and traded as high as $22.29. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 553,296 shares traded.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 166,065 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 75,666 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.