Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 77.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHS. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1,171.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.27. The company had a trading volume of 29,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,436. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.62. The stock has a market cap of $177.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $153.20 and a 52-week high of $178.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

