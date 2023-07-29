Investors Buy Large Volume of Bristol-Myers Squibb Put Options (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 24,503 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 25% compared to the average daily volume of 19,645 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 880,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,311,000 after buying an additional 23,919 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,132,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,382,000 after buying an additional 648,053 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 74,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

BMY stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $61.41. 11,593,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,267,654. The company has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

