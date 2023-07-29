iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,449. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $121.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2221 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

