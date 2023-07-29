iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stake Decreased by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,928,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,519,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,156,000 after purchasing an additional 251,688 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,295,000 after acquiring an additional 163,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,449. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $121.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.09.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2221 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

