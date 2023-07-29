iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

