iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.86. 472,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.61. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $81.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.