iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Short Interest Up 120.3% in July

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERETGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 120.3% from the June 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Price Performance

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. 1,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $27.56.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

