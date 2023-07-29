Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.74

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.74 and traded as high as $28.05. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 32,766 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79.

Ituran Location and Control Cuts Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.47 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 13.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Institutional Trading of Ituran Location and Control

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 8.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 100,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,256,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,550,000 after purchasing an additional 183,037 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 10.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 28,272 shares in the last quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

