i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX) Shares Down 7.8%

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.30). 31,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.33).

i(x) Net Zero Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of £20.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.18.

About i(x) Net Zero

i(x) Net Zero Plc operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

