J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 0.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,355,000 after acquiring an additional 882,316 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at NextEra Energy
In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %
NEE opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $147.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.
NextEra Energy Company Profile
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.
