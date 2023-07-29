J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.37. 7,540,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,236,422. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

