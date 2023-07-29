Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Trading Up 4.9%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.33. 676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Jamieson Wellness Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

