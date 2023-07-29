JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.33

Shares of Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and traded as high as $7.94. JBS shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 129,018 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on JBS in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get JBS alerts:

JBS Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

JBS Increases Dividend

JBS ( OTCMKTS:JBSAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 18.57%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.3976 dividend. This is a boost from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. JBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.68%.

About JBS

(Get Free Report)

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; and plant based products. The company also produces steel tins, biodiesel, collagen, fertilizer, plastic packaging, hygiene, and cleaning items, as well as wet blue, wet white, crust, and finished leather products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.