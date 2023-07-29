JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.33

Shares of Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and traded as high as $7.94. JBS shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 129,018 shares trading hands.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on JBS in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.3976 dividend. This is a boost from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. JBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.68%.
JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; and plant based products. The company also produces steel tins, biodiesel, collagen, fertilizer, plastic packaging, hygiene, and cleaning items, as well as wet blue, wet white, crust, and finished leather products.
