Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) vs. Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) Critical Contrast

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) and Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jones Lang LaSalle and Ohmyhome, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Lang LaSalle 1 1 4 0 2.50 Ohmyhome 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus price target of $198.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.69%. Given Jones Lang LaSalle’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jones Lang LaSalle is more favorable than Ohmyhome.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Lang LaSalle $20.86 billion 0.38 $654.50 million $10.21 16.23 Ohmyhome $5.24 million 9.06 -$2.28 million N/A N/A

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and Ohmyhome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than Ohmyhome.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ohmyhome shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and Ohmyhome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Lang LaSalle 2.41% 10.30% 4.06% Ohmyhome N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats Ohmyhome on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jones Lang LaSalle



Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services. It also provides on-site management services for office, industrial, retail, multifamily residential, and various other properties; integrated facilities management services; designing, building, management, and consulting services to tenants of leased space, owners in self-occupied buildings, and owners of real estate investments; and advisory, consulting, valuation, and energy and sustainability services. In addition, the company offers investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. It provides its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including critical environments and data centers, offices, industrial and warehouses, residential properties, infrastructure projects, retail and shopping malls, logistics, and military housing and transportation centers; and hotels and hospitality, cultural, educational, government, healthcare and laboratory, and sports facilities. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Ohmyhome



Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services. In addition, it provides home renovation and furnishing services; home services, including cleaning, painting, and related services for the upgrading and maintenance needs of homeowners; professional moving services; relocating services; and insurance referral services. Further, the company offers project management services for interior decoration projects of residential and commercial units; and engages in distributing technology platform product for property management firms and developers to facilitate communication, facility booking, fee, and tax payments. Ohmyhome Limited was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

