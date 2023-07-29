JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Shares Down 0.6%

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.40 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 92.40 ($1.18). Approximately 343,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 421,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.19).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £406.29 million, a P/E ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.08. The company has a current ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 20.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,025.64%.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

