Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.00

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.30 ($0.09). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.09), with a volume of 559,621 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.22) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £202.76 million, a PE ratio of 740.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

