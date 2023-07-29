Jump Financial LLC Acquires 16,207 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 353.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,274,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDGL stock traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.51. 200,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,319. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of -0.76. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.21 and a 12-month high of $322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.55. On average, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

