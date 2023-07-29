Jump Financial LLC Acquires 57,197 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 165.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,197 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Perion Network worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,606,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,604,000 after acquiring an additional 289,154 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 8,337.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $953,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of PERI opened at $35.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $145.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

PERI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

