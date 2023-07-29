Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,338 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 845.86, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.