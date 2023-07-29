Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 481.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,836 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after buying an additional 4,110,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $21,521,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,274,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,526,000 after buying an additional 1,636,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WOOF. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

