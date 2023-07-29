Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 504,237 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 504,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. 9,012,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,891. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.19. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 708,325 shares in the company, valued at $8,499,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $918,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 821,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 40,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,499,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 540,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,725. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOOD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.09.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.