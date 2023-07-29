Jump Financial LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 448.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Concentrix worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,357,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,433 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

Concentrix Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.70.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.85 per share, with a total value of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,228.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Concentrix news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.85 per share, with a total value of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,228.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.93 per share, with a total value of $25,179.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,869.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

