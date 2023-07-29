Jump Financial LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BILL by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the first quarter worth about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BILL in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in BILL by 20.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BILL by 31.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE BILL opened at $124.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $179.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,709 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.