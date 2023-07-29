Jump Financial LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 717.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,163 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 65.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 43.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $33.24. 5,216,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,239. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

