Jump Financial LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 124.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,213 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.86. 1,683,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,350. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.11 and a twelve month high of $194.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

