Jump Financial LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 109.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,378 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Impinj worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 617,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,409,000 after acquiring an additional 166,563 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after purchasing an additional 164,838 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 156,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PI shares. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of PI traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 2.10. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.46 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average is $112.70.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 32.00% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $59,649.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,627,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $363,869.67. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,611.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $59,649.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,627,597.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,126 shares of company stock worth $2,480,258. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

