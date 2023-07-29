Jump Financial LLC Has $6.34 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,956,000 after buying an additional 832,313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after acquiring an additional 775,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,070,000 after acquiring an additional 606,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.26. 1,434,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.55 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.49 and its 200-day moving average is $197.48.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.