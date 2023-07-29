Jump Financial LLC Has $6.50 Million Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 148.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 68,943 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

STNG traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.92. 1,625,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $64.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $377.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 51.60% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.66%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

