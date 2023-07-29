Jump Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1,373.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,589 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.3 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

