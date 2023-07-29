Jump Financial LLC Purchases 46,391 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,391 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 414,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,205,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $11,494,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 233,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SSO traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.43. 2,232,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,754. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.