Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.2 %

WRB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.38. 1,666,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,577. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.45.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

