Jump Financial LLC Raises Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $529,943,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gartner by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT traded down $2.89 on Friday, hitting $350.86. 409,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,852. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.32 and a 52-week high of $377.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

