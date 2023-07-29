Jump Financial LLC Raises Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 682.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 105,401 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $31,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,143,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,638,115.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $31,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,143,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,638,115.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 36,398 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,892,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 626,071 shares of company stock valued at $29,304,614 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

TMHC stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $52.09.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.