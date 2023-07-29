Jump Financial LLC Takes $3.74 Million Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 229,151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,832,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:CHGG opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHGG. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Chegg from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Chegg Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.